Sunricher SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z5

ModelSR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z5
VendorSunricher
Description5 zone remote and dimmer
Exposesbattery, action
PictureSunricher SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z5

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press the All Off button. The Status LED will blink 5 times quickly to indicate a successful pairing.

Resetting

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press 5 times the All On button. The Status LED will blink 3 times to indicate successful reset.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_1, off_1, brightness_move_up_1, brightness_move_down_1, brightness_stop_1, on_2, off_2, brightness_move_up_2, brightness_move_down_2, brightness_stop_2, on_3, off_3, brightness_move_up_3, brightness_move_down_3, brightness_stop_3, on_4, off_4, brightness_move_up_4, brightness_move_down_4, brightness_stop_4, on_5, off_5, brightness_move_up_5, brightness_move_down_5, brightness_stop_5.