Sunricher SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z5

Model SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z5 Vendor Sunricher Description 5 zone remote and dimmer Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press the All Off button. The Status LED will blink 5 times quickly to indicate a successful pairing.

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press 5 times the All On button. The Status LED will blink 3 times to indicate successful reset.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_1 , off_1 , brightness_move_up_1 , brightness_move_down_1 , brightness_stop_1 , on_2 , off_2 , brightness_move_up_2 , brightness_move_down_2 , brightness_stop_2 , on_3 , off_3 , brightness_move_up_3 , brightness_move_down_3 , brightness_stop_3 , on_4 , off_4 , brightness_move_up_4 , brightness_move_down_4 , brightness_stop_4 , on_5 , off_5 , brightness_move_up_5 , brightness_move_down_5 , brightness_stop_5 .