Sunricher SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z4
|Model
|SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z4
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|4 zone remote and dimmer
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|RGB Genie ZGRC-KEY-013
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press the All Off button. The Status LED will blink 5 times quickly to indicate a successful pairing.
Resetting
Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press 5 times the All On button. The Status LED will blink 3 times to indicate successful reset.
Deprecated click event
By default this device exposes a deprecated
click event. It's recommended to use the
action event instead.
To disable the
click event, set
legacy: false for this device in
configuration.yaml. Example:
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: my_device
legacy: false
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
on,
off,
recall_*.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.