Sunricher SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z4

Model SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z4 Vendor Sunricher Description 4 zone remote and dimmer Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture White-label RGB Genie ZGRC-KEY-013

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press the All Off button. The Status LED will blink 5 times quickly to indicate a successful pairing.

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press 5 times the All On button. The Status LED will blink 3 times to indicate successful reset.

# Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml . Example:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_device legacy : false

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_stop , on , off , recall_* .