Sunricher SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z4

ModelSR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z4
VendorSunricher
Description4 zone remote and dimmer
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureSunricher SR-ZG9001K12-DIM-Z4
White-labelRGB Genie ZGRC-KEY-013

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press the All Off button. The Status LED will blink 5 times quickly to indicate a successful pairing.

Resetting

Press and hold the All On button on the Remote until the Status LED turns on. Then immediately press 5 times the All On button. The Status LED will blink 3 times to indicate successful reset.

Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml. Example:

devices:
  '0x12345678':
    friendly_name: my_device
    legacy: false

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop, on, off, recall_*.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.