Sunricher SR-ZG2836D5

Model SR-ZG2836D5 Vendor Sunricher Description Zigbee smart remote Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , toggle , brightness_move_to_level , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_stop , open , close , stop , color_temperature_move_stop , color_temperature_move_up , color_temperature_move_down , color_temperature_step_up , color_temperature_step_down , enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation , move_to_hue_and_saturation , color_hue_step_up , color_hue_step_down , color_saturation_step_up , color_saturation_step_down , color_loop_set , color_temperature_move , color_move , hue_move , hue_stop , move_to_saturation , move_to_hue .