Sunricher SR-ZG2819S-DIM
|Model
|SR-ZG2819S-DIM
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|ZigBee dim remote
|Exposes
|identify, battery, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_1,
on_2,
on_3,
on_4,
off_1,
off_2,
off_3,
off_4,
toggle_1,
toggle_2,
toggle_3,
toggle_4,
brightness_move_to_level_1,
brightness_move_to_level_2,
brightness_move_to_level_3,
brightness_move_to_level_4,
brightness_move_up_1,
brightness_move_up_2,
brightness_move_up_3,
brightness_move_up_4,
brightness_move_down_1,
brightness_move_down_2,
brightness_move_down_3,
brightness_move_down_4,
brightness_step_up_1,
brightness_step_up_2,
brightness_step_up_3,
brightness_step_up_4,
brightness_step_down_1,
brightness_step_down_2,
brightness_step_down_3,
brightness_step_down_4,
brightness_stop_1,
brightness_stop_2,
brightness_stop_3,
brightness_stop_4,
color_temperature_move_stop_1,
color_temperature_move_stop_2,
color_temperature_move_stop_3,
color_temperature_move_stop_4,
color_temperature_move_up_1,
color_temperature_move_up_2,
color_temperature_move_up_3,
color_temperature_move_up_4,
color_temperature_move_down_1,
color_temperature_move_down_2,
color_temperature_move_down_3,
color_temperature_move_down_4,
color_temperature_step_up_1,
color_temperature_step_up_2,
color_temperature_step_up_3,
color_temperature_step_up_4,
color_temperature_step_down_1,
color_temperature_step_down_2,
color_temperature_step_down_3,
color_temperature_step_down_4,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_1,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_2,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_3,
enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_4,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_1,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_2,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_3,
move_to_hue_and_saturation_4,
color_hue_step_up_1,
color_hue_step_up_2,
color_hue_step_up_3,
color_hue_step_up_4,
color_hue_step_down_1,
color_hue_step_down_2,
color_hue_step_down_3,
color_hue_step_down_4,
color_saturation_step_up_1,
color_saturation_step_up_2,
color_saturation_step_up_3,
color_saturation_step_up_4,
color_saturation_step_down_1,
color_saturation_step_down_2,
color_saturation_step_down_3,
color_saturation_step_down_4,
color_loop_set_1,
color_loop_set_2,
color_loop_set_3,
color_loop_set_4,
color_temperature_move_1,
color_temperature_move_2,
color_temperature_move_3,
color_temperature_move_4,
color_move_1,
color_move_2,
color_move_3,
color_move_4,
hue_move_1,
hue_move_2,
hue_move_3,
hue_move_4,
hue_stop_1,
hue_stop_2,
hue_stop_3,
hue_stop_4,
move_to_saturation_1,
move_to_saturation_2,
move_to_saturation_3,
move_to_saturation_4,
move_to_hue_1,
move_to_hue_2,
move_to_hue_3,
move_to_hue_4,
recall_1,
recall_2,
recall_3,
recall_4,
store_1,
store_2,
store_3,
store_4,
add_1,
add_2,
add_3,
add_4,
remove_1,
remove_2,
remove_3,
remove_4,
remove_all_1,
remove_all_2,
remove_all_3,
remove_all_4.