Eurotronic SPZB0001
|Model
|SPZB0001
|Vendor
|Eurotronic
|Description
|Spirit Zigbee wireless heater thermostat
|Exposes
|battery, child_lock, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), trv_mode, valve_position, mirror_display
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
If you are having trouble pairing, reset the device.
- Make sure the device is on auto or heat mode (not off). Hold boost, +, and - (a count from 1 to 10 will be on the display, it may be required for the thermostat to be dismounted from the radiator valve for this to work)
- release once 'rES' is displayed
- hit boost once after 'Jin' is displayed to start pairing to the Zigbee network
- once successfully paired 'Ins' should be displayed and the boost button should flash green. Make sure the thermostat is mounted on the radiator valve before pressing the boost button again.
- now the display should read 'Ada' indicating the adapting process is started which should mechanically calibrate the thermostat to the valve.
Recommendation
This device sends multiple messages in short time period with the same payload. It’s worth setting debounce option to throttle them without losing unique action payloads.
E.g. (devices.yaml)
'0xabc457fffe679xyz':
friendly_name: my_device
debounce: 0.5
Controlling
Current heating setpoint
{
"current_heating_setpoint": 21.5
}
Current heating setpoint is also modified when occupied or unoccupied heating setpoint is set.
System mode
The system mode will be either
off,
auto, or
heat. When set to
heat the boost host flags will be set, when using
off the window_open host flag will be set (and off will be displayed on the display).
Eurotronic host flags
The
eurotronic_host_flags property contains an object with a true/false field for each host option.
{
"eurotronic_host_flags": {
"mirror_display": false,
"boost": false,
"window_open": false,
"child_protection": true
}
}
You can toggle these flags by publishing a message to the
set MQTT topic containing
eurotronic_host_flags. e.g. enabling the display mirroring:
{"eurotronic_host_flags": {"mirror_display": true}}
Note that
true or
false do not have quotes around them!
Eurotronic system mode
This is deprecated in favor of eurotronic_host_flags, but will still work for now.
This is a bitmap encoded field to set several device specific features. Please remind it is not possible to set single bits, always the full bitmap is written. Bit 0 doesn't seem to be writeable, it is always reported as set, so expect your written value + 1 to be reported.
|Bit
|Position
|0
|unknown (default 1)
|1
|Mirror display
|2
|Boost
|3
|unknown
|4
|disable window open
|5
|set window open (is reported as disable window open)
|6
|unknown
|7
|Child protection
Examples for eurotronic_system_mode:
Mirror display, reported as 3
{
"eurotronic_system_mode": 2
}
signal external window open, current_heating_setpoint will report "5", device display shows "OFF"
{
"eurotronic_system_mode": 32
}
signal external window close, will restore last current_heating_setpoint value
{
"eurotronic_system_mode": 16
}
Mirror display and set child protection.
{
"eurotronic_system_mode": 66
}
Eurotronic error status
{
"eurotronic_error_status": 0
}
This field is a readonly bitmap
|Bit
|Position
|0
|reserved
|1
|reserved
|2
|reserved
|3
|Valve adaption failed (E1)
|4
|Valve movement too slow (E2)
|5
|Valve not moving/blocked (E3)
|6
|reserved
|7
|reserved
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "VALUE"}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing (
/set) this attribute is not possible. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-2.5and the maximum value is
2.5with a step size of
0.1.
Trv mode (enum)
Select between direct control of the valve via the
valve_position or automatic control of the valve based on the
current_heating_setpoint. For manual control set the value to 1, for automatic control set the value to 2 (the default). When switched to manual mode the display shows a value from 0 (valve closed) to 100 (valve fully open) and the buttons on the device are disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the
trv_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"trv_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trv_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
1,
2.
Valve position (numeric)
Directly control the radiator valve when
trv_mode is set to 1. The values range from 0 (valve closed) to 255 (valve fully open). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_position": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
Mirror display (binary)
Mirror display of the thermostat. Useful when it is mounted in a way where the display is presented upside down.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mirror_display property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mirror_display": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mirror_display": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON mirror display is ON, if
OFF OFF.