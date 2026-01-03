Tuya SPM02V1-GT

ModelSPM02V1-GT
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart energy monitor for 3P+N system
Exposesvoltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, power_factor, power, energy, produced_energy, energy_a, energy_b, energy_c, energy_produced_a, energy_produced_b, energy_produced_c, power_factor_a, power_factor_b, power_factor_c, update_frequency, device_locating
PictureTuya SPM02V1-GT

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Voltage a (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage b (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage c (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power factor (numeric)

Total power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Power (numeric)

Total active power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Produced energy (numeric)

Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy a (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy b (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy c (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy produced a (numeric)

Sum of produced energy (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy produced b (numeric)

Sum of produced energy (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Energy produced c (numeric)

Sum of produced energy (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_produced_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power factor a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Power factor b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Power factor c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Update frequency (numeric)

Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the update_frequency property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"update_frequency": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 30 and the maximum value is 3600. The unit of this value is s. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default.

Device locating (binary)

Locate device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_locating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON device locating is ON, if OFF OFF.