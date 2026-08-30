Tuya SPM02

ModelSPM02
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart energy monitor for 3P+N system
Exposesvoltage_X, voltage_Y, voltage_Z, power_X, power_Y, power_Z, current_X, current_Y, current_Z, energy, produced_energy
PictureTuya SPM02

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Voltage X (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_X property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage Y (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_Y property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage Z (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_Z property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power X (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the power_X property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power Y (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the power_Y property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power Z (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the power_Z property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current X (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the current_X property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current Y (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the current_Y property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current Z (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the current_Z property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy (numeric)

Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Produced energy (numeric)

Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.