# TuYa SPM02

Model SPM02 Vendor TuYa Description Smart energy monitor for 3P+N system Exposes voltage_X, voltage_Y, voltage_Z, power_X, power_Y, power_Z, current_X, current_Y, current_Z, energy, produced_energy, linkquality Picture

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured electrical potential value (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_X property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_Y property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_Z property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the power_X property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the power_Y property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the power_Z property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the current_X property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the current_Y property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the current_Z property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .