Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa SPM02

ModelSPM02
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart energy monitor for 3P+N system
Exposesvoltage_X, voltage_Y, voltage_Z, power_X, power_Y, power_Z, current_X, current_Y, current_Z, energy, produced_energy, linkquality
PictureTuYa SPM02

Options

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Voltage_X (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_X property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_Y (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_Y property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage_Z (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_Z property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power_X (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the power_X property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_Y (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the power_Y property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power_Z (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the power_Z property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current_X (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase X). Value can be found in the published state on the current_X property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_Y (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase Y). Value can be found in the published state on the current_Y property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current_Z (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase Z). Value can be found in the published state on the current_Z property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy (numeric)

Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Produced_energy (numeric)

Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.