# BITUO TECHNIK SPM02-U01

Model SPM02-U01 Vendor BITUO TECHNIK Description Smart energy sensor Exposes ac_frequency, energy, produced_energy, power, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_reactive, power_reactive_phase_b, power_reactive_phase_c, power_apparent, power_apparent_phase_b, power_apparent_phase_c, current, current_phase_b, current_phase_c, voltage, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, power_factor, power_factor_phase_b, power_factor_phase_c, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

# AC frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

# Produced energy (numeric)

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Power phase b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Power phase c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

# Power reactive (numeric)

Instantaneous measured reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

# Power reactive phase b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

# Power reactive phase c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

# Power apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

# Power apparent phase b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

# Power apparent phase c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Current phase B (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

# Current phase C (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Voltage phase B (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Voltage phase C (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

# Power factor (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

# Power factor phase b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

# Power factor phase c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.