BITUO TECHNIK SPM02-U01
|Model
|SPM02-U01
|Vendor
|BITUO TECHNIK
|Description
|Smart energy sensor
|Exposes
|ac_frequency, energy, produced_energy, power, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, power_reactive, power_reactive_phase_b, power_reactive_phase_c, power_apparent, power_apparent_phase_b, power_apparent_phase_c, current, current_phase_b, current_phase_c, voltage, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, power_factor, power_factor_phase_b, power_factor_phase_c, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_phase_c_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_phase_c_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric)
Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power reactive (numeric)
Instantaneous measured reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Power reactive phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Power reactive phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Power apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power apparent phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power apparent phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current phase B (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current phase C (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase B (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage phase C (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power factor (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Power factor phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Power factor phase c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_phase_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.