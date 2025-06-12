Zemismart SPM02-3Z3

Model SPM02-3Z3 Vendor Zemismart Description Smart energy monitor for 3P+N system Exposes power_reactive, power_reactive_phase_b, power_reactive_phase_c, power_apparent, power_apparent_phase_b, power_apparent_phase_c, power_factor_phase_b, power_factor_phase_c, total_power, total_power_reactive, total_power_apparent, power, voltage, ac_frequency, power_factor, current, energy, produced_energy, power_phase_b, power_phase_c, voltage_phase_b, voltage_phase_c, current_phase_b, current_phase_c Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the power_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the voltage_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_b_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_b_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_phase_c_calibration : Calibrates the current_phase_c value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_phase_c_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_c, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Instantaneous measured reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_reactive_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured power factor on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_phase_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Instantaneous measured power factor on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor_phase_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Total Active Power. Value can be found in the published state on the total_power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Total Reactive Power. Value can be found in the published state on the total_power_reactive property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VAR .

Total Apparent Power. Value can be found in the published state on the total_power_apparent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is VA .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_frequency": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_factor": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"produced_energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the power_phase_c property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_phase_c": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value on phase C. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_phase_c property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage_phase_c": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the current_phase_b property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_phase_b": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .