BITUO TECHNIK SPM01-U02

ModelSPM01-U02
VendorBITUO TECHNIK
DescriptionSmart energy monitor for 1P+N system
Exposespower_apparent, power, voltage, ac_frequency, power_factor, current, energy, produced_energy
PictureBITUO TECHNIK SPM01-U02

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Power apparent (numeric)

Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is VA.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

AC frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ac_frequency": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Power factor (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the power_factor property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_factor": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Produced energy (numeric)

Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the produced_energy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"produced_energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.