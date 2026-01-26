Nobø SPC-IZ
|Model
|SPC-IZ
|Vendor
|Nobø
|Description
|Zigbee thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
The device requires firmware version v3.18 or newer to support Zigbee pairing. If your device has an older firmware version, you will need to update it using Glen Dimplex's ConfigR application. Update instructions can be found here.
To pair the device:
- Navigate to Settings → Comms → RF → Enable on the thermostat
- The device will enter pairing mode
- Zigbee2MQTT should automatically discover the device
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.