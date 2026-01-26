Nobø SPC-IZ

Model SPC-IZ Vendor Nobø Description Zigbee thermostat Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode), linkquality Picture

The device requires firmware version v3.18 or newer to support Zigbee pairing. If your device has an older firmware version, you will need to update it using Glen Dimplex's ConfigR application. Update instructions can be found here.

To pair the device:

Navigate to Settings → Comms → RF → Enable on the thermostat The device will enter pairing mode Zigbee2MQTT should automatically discover the device

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .