Zigbee2MQTT

Stelpro SORB

ModelSORB
VendorStelpro
DescriptionORLÉANS fan heater
Exposeslocal_temperature, keypad_lockout, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
PictureStelpro SORB

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Local_temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Keypad_lockout (enum)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1, lock2.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.