Somfy SOMFY-1241752

Notes
Pairing
Use a paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs twice.
For more information, see documentation from SOMFY.
Setting limits
Currently not possible over Zigbee. Enable the Bluetooth radio by using a paper clip to press the set button five times. Use the Set & Go iOS Android application to set up and down stop limits.
Factory Reset
Use paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs three times.
Battery level
These devices do not report battery level using the normal Zigbee commands. Still researching this.