Somfy SOMFY-1241752

Model SOMFY-1241752 Vendor Somfy Description Blinds Exposes cover (state, position), battery Picture

Use a paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs twice.

For more information, see documentation from SOMFY.

Currently not possible over Zigbee. Enable the Bluetooth radio by using a paper clip to press the set button five times. Use the Set & Go iOS Android application to set up and down stop limits.

Use paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs three times.

Battery percentage level is reported, it may take some time for this to come through.

The devices are claiming Zigbee support for over-the-air updates but I don't have sufficient information on this to give it a go. If you have any documentation, please get in touch @nonodename.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .