Somfy SOMFY-1241752

Notes

Pairing

Use a paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs twice.
For more information, see documentationopen in new window from SOMFY.

Setting limits

Currently not possible over Zigbee. Enable the Bluetooth radio by using a paper clip to press the set button five times. Use the Set & Go iOSopen in new window Androidopen in new window application to set up and down stop limits.

Factory Reset

Use paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs three times.

Battery level

These devices do not report battery level using the normal Zigbee commands. Still researching this.