Somfy SOMFY-1241752
|Model
|SOMFY-1241752
|Vendor
|Somfy
|Description
|Blinds
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), battery
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Use a paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs twice.
For more information, see documentation from SOMFY.
Setting limits
Currently not possible over Zigbee. Enable the Bluetooth radio by using a paper clip to press the set button five times. Use the Set & Go iOS Android application to set up and down stop limits.
Factory Reset
Use paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs three times.
Battery level
Battery percentage level is reported, it may take some time for this to come through.
OTA Update
The devices are claiming Zigbee support for over-the-air updates but I don't have sufficient information on this to give it a go. If you have any documentation, please get in touch @nonodename.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.