Somfy SOMFY-1241752

Use a paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs twice.

For more information, see documentation open in new window from SOMFY.

# Setting limits

Currently not possible over Zigbee. Enable the Bluetooth radio by using a paper clip to press the set button five times. Use the Set & Go iOS open in new window Android open in new window application to set up and down stop limits.

# Factory Reset

Use paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs three times.

# Battery level

These devices do not report battery level using the normal Zigbee commands. Still researching this.