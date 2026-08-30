Somfy SOMFY-1241752

ModelSOMFY-1241752
VendorSomfy
DescriptionBlinds
Exposescover (state, position), battery
PictureSomfy SOMFY-1241752

Notes

Pairing

Use a paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs twice.
For more information, see documentation from SOMFY.

Setting limits

Currently not possible over Zigbee. Enable the Bluetooth radio by using a paper clip to press the set button five times. Use the Set & Go iOS Android application to set up and down stop limits.

Factory Reset

Use paperclip to press and hold the programming button until the motor jogs three times.

Battery level

Battery percentage level is reported, it may take some time for this to come through.

OTA Update

The devices are claiming Zigbee support for over-the-air updates but I don't have sufficient information on this to give it a go. If you have any documentation, please get in touch @nonodename.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.