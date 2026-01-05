SONOFF SNZB-06P24

Model SNZB-06P24 Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee occupancy sensor with illuminance Exposes illuminance, occupancy, pir_o_to_u_delay, enable_occupancy_zone_1, enable_occupancy_zone_2, enable_occupancy_zone_3, enable_occupancy_zone_4, enable_occupancy_zone_5, enable_occupancy_zone_6, enable_occupancy_zone_7, illuminance_calibration, radar_sensitivity, spatial_learning, spatial_learning_state Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_o_to_u_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pir_o_to_u_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_o_to_u_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s .

Value can be found in the published state on the enable_occupancy_zone_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 1 (0m-1m) is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the enable_occupancy_zone_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 2 (1m-1.5m) is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the enable_occupancy_zone_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_3": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 3 (1.5m-2m) is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the enable_occupancy_zone_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_4": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 4 (2m-2.5m) is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the enable_occupancy_zone_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_5": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 5 (2.5m-3m) is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the enable_occupancy_zone_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_6": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 6 (3m-3.5m) is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the enable_occupancy_zone_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_occupancy_zone_7": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 7 (3.5m-4m) is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance compensation offset. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -1000 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is lx .

Radar sensitivity level. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"radar_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -6 and the maximum value is 6 .

Start space learning calibration. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"spatial_learning": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start_learning .