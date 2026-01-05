SONOFF SNZB-06P24
|Model
|SNZB-06P24
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee occupancy sensor with illuminance
|Exposes
|illuminance, occupancy, pir_o_to_u_delay, enable_occupancy_zone_1, enable_occupancy_zone_2, enable_occupancy_zone_3, enable_occupancy_zone_4, enable_occupancy_zone_5, enable_occupancy_zone_6, enable_occupancy_zone_7, illuminance_calibration, radar_sensitivity, spatial_learning, spatial_learning_state
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy timeout (numeric)
Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
pir_o_to_u_delay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pir_o_to_u_delay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pir_o_to_u_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
s.
Zone 1 (0m-1m) (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_occupancy_zone_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true zone 1 (0m-1m) is ON, if
false OFF.
Zone 2 (1m-1.5m) (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_occupancy_zone_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true zone 2 (1m-1.5m) is ON, if
false OFF.
Zone 3 (1.5m-2m) (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_occupancy_zone_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_3": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true zone 3 (1.5m-2m) is ON, if
false OFF.
Zone 4 (2m-2.5m) (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_occupancy_zone_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_4": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true zone 4 (2m-2.5m) is ON, if
false OFF.
Zone 5 (2.5m-3m) (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_occupancy_zone_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_5": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true zone 5 (2.5m-3m) is ON, if
false OFF.
Zone 6 (3m-3.5m) (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_occupancy_zone_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_6": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true zone 6 (3m-3.5m) is ON, if
false OFF.
Zone 7 (3.5m-4m) (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_occupancy_zone_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_occupancy_zone_7": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true zone 7 (3.5m-4m) is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance calibration (numeric)
Illuminance compensation offset. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-1000 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
lx.
Fine-tune Sensitivity (numeric)
Radar sensitivity level. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-6 and the maximum value is
6.
Spatial learning (enum)
Start space learning calibration. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"spatial_learning": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start_learning.
Spatial learning state (enum)
Current state of space learning. Value can be found in the published state on the
spatial_learning_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Clear,
Learning,
Failed.