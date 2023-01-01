SONOFF SNZB-06P
|Model
|SNZB-06P
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee occupancy sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, occupancy_timeout, occupancy_sensitivity, illumination
|Picture
Notes
Firmware 1.0.3 can be misbehaving, as of December 2023 upgrade to 1.0.5 is recommended.
Additional settings currently not exposed in Z2M can be adjusted via the Dev console:
Sensitivity
Select the msOccupancySensing Cluster, ultrasonicUToOThreshold Attribute is the sensitivity setting.
1 represents low sensitivity with a detection distance of 2.5m.
2 represents medium sensitivity with a detection distance of 3.5m.
3 represents high sensitivity with a detection distance of 4m.
Detection duration
Select the msOccupancySensing Cluster, ultrasonicOToUDelay is the detection duration setting.
On firmware versions lower than 1.0.5, the shortest detection duration is 30 (seconds), otherwise, the sensor will stay permanently on detected status.
Firmware version 1.0.5 and above allows setting the shortest detection duration to 15 (seconds).
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy timeout (numeric)
Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
65535.
Occupancy sensitivity (enum)
Sensitivity of human presence detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Illumination (enum)
Only updated when occupancy is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumination property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
dim,
bright.