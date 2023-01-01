SONOFF SNZB-06P

Model SNZB-06P Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee occupancy sensor Exposes occupancy, occupancy_timeout, occupancy_sensitivity, illumination Picture

Firmware 1.0.3 can be misbehaving, as of December 2023 upgrade to 1.0.5 is recommended.

Additional settings currently not exposed in Z2M can be adjusted via the Dev console:

Select the msOccupancySensing Cluster, ultrasonicUToOThreshold Attribute is the sensitivity setting.

1 represents low sensitivity with a detection distance of 2.5m.

2 represents medium sensitivity with a detection distance of 3.5m.

3 represents high sensitivity with a detection distance of 4m.

Select the msOccupancySensing Cluster, ultrasonicOToUDelay is the detection duration setting.

On firmware versions lower than 1.0.5, the shortest detection duration is 30 (seconds), otherwise, the sensor will stay permanently on detected status.

Firmware version 1.0.5 and above allows setting the shortest detection duration to 15 (seconds).

Source - Sonoff documentation

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_timeout": VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Sensitivity of human presence detection. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_sensitivity": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .