SONOFF SNZB-03P

ModelSNZB-03P
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionZigbee PIR sensor
Exposesoccupancy, motion_timeout, illumination, battery, voltage
PictureSONOFF SNZB-03P

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Motion timeout (numeric)

Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_timeout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_timeout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_timeout": VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60.

Illumination (enum)

Only updated when occupancy is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the illumination property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: dim, bright.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.