SONOFF SNZB-03P

Model SNZB-03P Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee PIR sensor Exposes occupancy, motion_timeout, illumination, battery, voltage Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Occupied to unoccupied delay. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_timeout": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60 .

Only updated when occupancy is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the illumination property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: dim , bright .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .