Model SNZB-02_EFEKTA Vendor EFEKTA Description Alternative firmware for the SONOFF SNZB-02 sensor from EfektaLab, DIY Exposes battery, voltage, temperature, humidity, sensor_reading_interval, enabling_temperature_control, temperature_actions, high_temperature, low_temperature, enabling_humidity_control, humidity_actions, high_humidity, low_humidity Picture

binding to clusters of temperature, air humidity, OnOff, direct control of external relays by data on temperature and humidity, direct sending of data on temperature and humidity to other devices.

Instructions on how to build this device can be found here

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Adjust Report Delay. Setting the time in seconds, by default 6 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_reading_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_reading_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_reading_interval": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is sec. .

Enables/disables Tempearure control. Value can be found in the published state on the enabling_temperature_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enabling_temperature_control": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON enabling temperature control is ON, if OFF OFF.

Heat or cool. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_actions property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_actions": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: HEAT , COOL .

Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature": VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is °C .

Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature": VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is °C .

Enables/disables Humidity control. Value can be found in the published state on the enabling_humidity_control property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enabling_humidity_control": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON enabling humidity control is ON, if OFF OFF.

Wet or dry. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_actions property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_actions": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: WET , DRY .

Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_humidity": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is % .