EFEKTA SNZB-02_EFEKTA
|Model
|SNZB-02_EFEKTA
|Vendor
|EFEKTA
|Description
|Alternative firmware for the SONOFF SNZB-02 sensor from EfektaLab, DIY
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, temperature, humidity, sensor_reading_interval, enabling_temperature_control, temperature_actions, high_temperature, low_temperature, enabling_humidity_control, humidity_actions, high_humidity, low_humidity
|Picture
Notes
Additional functions:
binding to clusters of temperature, air humidity, OnOff, direct control of external relays by data on temperature and humidity, direct sending of data on temperature and humidity to other devices.
Build guide
Instructions on how to build this device can be found here
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensor reading interval (numeric)
Adjust Report Delay. Setting the time in seconds, by default 6 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_reading_interval property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_reading_interval": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_reading_interval": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
sec..
Enabling temperature control (binary)
Enables/disables Tempearure control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enabling_temperature_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enabling_temperature_control": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON enabling temperature control is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temperature actions (enum)
Heat or cool. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_actions property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_actions": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
HEAT,
COOL.
High temperature (numeric)
Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°C.
Low temperature (numeric)
Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°C.
Enabling humidity control (binary)
Enables/disables Humidity control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enabling_humidity_control property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enabling_humidity_control": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON enabling humidity control is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Humidity actions (enum)
Wet or dry. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_actions property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_actions": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
WET,
DRY.
High humidity (numeric)
Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_humidity": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
%.
Low humidity (numeric)
Setting Low Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_humidity": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
%.