# Custom devices (DiY) SNZB-02_EFEKTA

Model SNZB-02_EFEKTA Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description Alternative firmware for the SONOFF SNZB-02 sensor from EfektaLab, DIY Exposes battery, temperature, humidity, report_delay, enable_temperature, high_temperature, low_temperature, enable_humidity, high_humidity, low_humidity, linkquality Picture

binding to clusters of temperature, air humidity, OnOff, direct control of external relays by data on temperature and humidity, direct sending of data on temperature and humidity to other devices.

# Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device can be found here open in new window

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Adjust Report Delay. Setting the time in minutes, by default 5 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the report_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable_temperature is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is C .

Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is C .

Enable Humidity Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable_humidity is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is C .

Setting Low Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99 . The unit of this value is C .