Custom devices (DiY) SNZB-02_EFEKTA
|Model
|SNZB-02_EFEKTA
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|Alternative firmware for the SONOFF SNZB-02 sensor from EfektaLab, DIY
|Exposes
|battery, temperature, humidity, report_delay, enable_temperature, high_temperature, low_temperature, enable_humidity, high_humidity, low_humidity, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Additional functions:
binding to clusters of temperature, air humidity, OnOff, direct control of external relays by data on temperature and humidity, direct sending of data on temperature and humidity to other devices.
Build guide
Instructions on how to build this device can be found here
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Report_delay (numeric)
Adjust Report Delay. Setting the time in minutes, by default 5 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
report_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"report_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Enable_temperature (binary)
Enable Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable_temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High_temperature (numeric)
Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-5 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
C.
Low_temperature (numeric)
Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-5 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
C.
Enable_humidity (binary)
Enable Humidity Control. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable_humidity is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High_humidity (numeric)
Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
C.
Low_humidity (numeric)
Setting Low Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
99. The unit of this value is
C.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.