Zigbee2MQTT

Custom devices (DiY) SNZB-02_EFEKTA

ModelSNZB-02_EFEKTA
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionAlternative firmware for the SONOFF SNZB-02 sensor from EfektaLab, DIY
Exposesbattery, temperature, humidity, report_delay, enable_temperature, high_temperature, low_temperature, enable_humidity, high_humidity, low_humidity, linkquality
PictureCustom devices (DiY) SNZB-02_EFEKTA

Notes

Additional functions:

binding to clusters of temperature, air humidity, OnOff, direct control of external relays by data on temperature and humidity, direct sending of data on temperature and humidity to other devices.

Build guide

Instructions on how to build this device can be found hereopen in new window

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Report_delay (numeric)

Adjust Report Delay. Setting the time in minutes, by default 5 minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the report_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is min.

Enable_temperature (binary)

Enable Temperature Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON enable_temperature is ON, if OFF OFF.

High_temperature (numeric)

Setting High Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is C.

Low_temperature (numeric)

Setting Low Temperature Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is C.

Enable_humidity (binary)

Enable Humidity Control. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON enable_humidity is ON, if OFF OFF.

High_humidity (numeric)

Setting High Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the high_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is C.

Low_humidity (numeric)

Setting Low Humidity Border. Value can be found in the published state on the low_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 99. The unit of this value is C.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.