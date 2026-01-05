SONOFF SNZB-02M

ModelSNZB-02M
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionTemperature and humidity sensor
Exposesbattery, temperature, humidity, pressure, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, pressure_calibration
PictureSONOFF SNZB-02M

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Pressure (numeric)

Atmospheric pressure in hPa reported via manufacturer attribute 0x0004 (manuCode 0x1286).. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is hPa.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Calibrated temperature target value (supports 0.1°C step). Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity calibration (numeric)

Calibrated relative humidity target value (supports 0.1% step). Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is %.

Pressure calibration (numeric)

Pressure compensation offset applied directly to pressure reading in hPa (positive adds, negative subtracts). Range: -400 to 400 hPa. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pressure_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -400 and the maximum value is 400. The unit of this value is hPa.