SONOFF SNZB-02M
|Model
|SNZB-02M
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Temperature and humidity sensor
|Exposes
|battery, temperature, humidity, pressure, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, pressure_calibration
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Pressure (numeric)
Atmospheric pressure in hPa reported via manufacturer attribute 0x0004 (manuCode 0x1286).. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pressure": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Calibrated temperature target value (supports 0.1°C step). Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Calibrated relative humidity target value (supports 0.1% step). Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
%.
Pressure calibration (numeric)
Pressure compensation offset applied directly to pressure reading in hPa (positive adds, negative subtracts). Range: -400 to 400 hPa. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pressure_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-400 and the maximum value is
400. The unit of this value is
hPa.