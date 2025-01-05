SONOFF SNZB-02LD

ModelSNZB-02LD
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionTemperature sensor with screen
Exposesbattery, temperature, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, temperature_units, temperature_calibration
PictureSONOFF SNZB-02LD

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Comfort temperature min (numeric)

Minimum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display ❄️ when the temperature is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_min property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Comfort temperature max (numeric)

Maximum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display 🔥 when the temperature is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_max property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature units (enum)

The unit of the temperature displayed on the device screen. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_units property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_units": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_units": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Temperature calibration (numeric)

Offset to add/subtract to the reported temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is °C.