SONOFF SNZB-02DR2

Model SNZB-02DR2 Vendor SONOFF Description Temperature and humidity sensor with display and relay control Exposes battery, voltage, temperature, humidity, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, comfort_humidity_min, comfort_humidity_max, temperature_units, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Minimum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display ❄️ when the temperature is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display 🔥 when the temperature is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. The device will display ☀️ when the humidity is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is % .

Maximum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. The device will display 💧 when the humidity is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is % .

The unit of the temperature displayed on the device screen. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_units property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_units": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_units": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Offset to add/subtract to the reported temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .