SONOFF SNZB-02D

Model SNZB-02D Vendor SONOFF Description Temperature and humidity sensor with screen Exposes battery, temperature, humidity, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, comfort_humidity_min, comfort_humidity_max, temperature_units, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration Picture

In case the sensor gets stuck and stops reporting (correct) data, you can try to restore it by following these steps: Force remove the device via the frontend. Restart Zigbee2MQTT. Re-pair the device. Zigbee2MQTT version v2.3.0 introduced firmware version v2.3.0 which seems to improve data reporting.

To update your device, short press the pairing button once and use the web interface to start the firmware update.

In case the sensor does not pair with the coordinator, just remove the battery for 10 seconds.

Uses a CR2450 battery

Long press the pairing button for five seconds. The signal indicator on the display will begin to blink when in pairing mode.

Double click the pairing button to toggle the display between Celsius and Fahrenheit. This does not change the unit of the measured temperature value.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Minimum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display ❄️ when the temperature is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display 🔥 when the temperature is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature_max": VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. The device will display ☀️ when the humidity is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_min property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_min": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is % .

Maximum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. The device will display 💧 when the humidity is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_humidity_max property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_humidity_max": VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is % .

The unit of the temperature displayed on the device screen. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_units property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_units": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_units": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Offset to add/subtract to the reported temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .