SONOFF SNZB-02D
|Model
|SNZB-02D
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Temperature and humidity sensor with screen
|Exposes
|battery, temperature, humidity, comfort_temperature_min, comfort_temperature_max, comfort_humidity_min, comfort_humidity_max, temperature_units, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration
|Picture
Notes
Troubleshooting
In case the sensor gets stuck and stops reporting (correct) data, you can try to restore it by following these steps:
- Force remove the device via the frontend.
- Restart Zigbee2MQTT.
- Re-pair the device.
Zigbee2MQTT version v2.3.0 introduced firmware version v2.3.0 which seems to improve data reporting.
To update your device, short press the pairing button once and use the web interface to start the firmware update.
In case the sensor does not pair with the coordinator, just remove the battery for 10 seconds.
Battery
Uses a CR2450 battery
Pairing
Long press the pairing button for five seconds. The signal indicator on the display will begin to blink when in pairing mode.
Temperature display
Double click the pairing button to toggle the display between Celsius and Fahrenheit. This does not change the unit of the measured temperature value.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Comfort temperature min (numeric)
Minimum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display ❄️ when the temperature is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"comfort_temperature_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Comfort temperature max (numeric)
Maximum temperature that is considered comfortable. The device will display 🔥 when the temperature is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature_max property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"comfort_temperature_max": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature_max": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Comfort humidity min (numeric)
Minimum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. The device will display ☀️ when the humidity is lower than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_humidity_min property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"comfort_humidity_min": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_humidity_min": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
%.
Comfort humidity max (numeric)
Maximum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. The device will display 💧 when the humidity is higher than this value. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_humidity_max property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"comfort_humidity_max": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_humidity_max": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature units (enum)
The unit of the temperature displayed on the device screen. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_units property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_units": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_units": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Offset to add/subtract to the reported temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Offset to add/subtract to the reported relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.