SONOFF SNZB-02B

Model SNZB-02B Vendor SONOFF Description Temperature and humidity sensor Exposes battery, voltage, temperature, humidity, cold_threshold, hot_threshold, dry_threshold, damp_threshold, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, temperature_max_in_hour, temperature_min_in_hour, temperature_aver_in_hour, humidity_max_in_hour, humidity_min_in_hour, humidity_aver_in_hour, temperature_half_hour_records, humidity_half_hour_records Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Minimum temperature that is considered comfortable. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the cold_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cold_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature that is considered comfortable. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the hot_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hot_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the dry_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dry_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is % .

Maximum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the damp_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"damp_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is % .

Offset to add/subtract to the reported temperature. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Offset to add/subtract to the reported relative humidity. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

Maximum temperature recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_max_in_hour property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_max_in_hour": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_min_in_hour property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_min_in_hour": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Average temperature recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_aver_in_hour property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_aver_in_hour": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum humidity recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_max_in_hour property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_max_in_hour": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Minimum humidity recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_min_in_hour property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_min_in_hour": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Average humidity recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_aver_in_hour property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_aver_in_hour": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Temperature readings reported during the last 30 minutes.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_half_hour_records": [{"value": VALUE, "time": VALUE}]}

value (numeric)

(numeric) time (text): Time in local ISO format with timezone

Humidity readings reported during the last 30 minutes.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_half_hour_records": [{"value": VALUE, "time": VALUE}]}