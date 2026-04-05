SONOFF SNZB-02B
|Model
|SNZB-02B
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Temperature and humidity sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, temperature, humidity, cold_threshold, hot_threshold, dry_threshold, damp_threshold, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, temperature_max_in_hour, temperature_min_in_hour, temperature_aver_in_hour, humidity_max_in_hour, humidity_min_in_hour, humidity_aver_in_hour, temperature_half_hour_records, humidity_half_hour_records
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Min comfort temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature that is considered comfortable. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
cold_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cold_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max comfort temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature that is considered comfortable. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
hot_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hot_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min comfort humidity (numeric)
Minimum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dry_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dry_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
%.
Max comfort humidity (numeric)
Maximum relative humidity that is considered comfortable. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
damp_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"damp_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Offset to add/subtract to the reported temperature. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Offset to add/subtract to the reported relative humidity. Note: wake up the device by pressing the button on the back before changing this value.. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature max in hour (numeric)
Maximum temperature recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_max_in_hour property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_max_in_hour": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature min in hour (numeric)
Minimum temperature recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_min_in_hour property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_min_in_hour": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature aver in hour (numeric)
Average temperature recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_aver_in_hour property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_aver_in_hour": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity max in hour (numeric)
Maximum humidity recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_max_in_hour property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_max_in_hour": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity min in hour (numeric)
Minimum humidity recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_min_in_hour property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_min_in_hour": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity aver in hour (numeric)
Average humidity recorded in the last hour. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_aver_in_hour property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity_aver_in_hour": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature half hour records (list)
Temperature readings reported during the last 30 minutes.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_half_hour_records": [{"value": VALUE, "time": VALUE}]}
value(numeric)
time(text): Time in local ISO format with timezone
Humidity half hour records (list)
Humidity readings reported during the last 30 minutes.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_half_hour_records": [{"value": VALUE, "time": VALUE}]}
value(numeric)
time(text): Time in local ISO format with timezone