SONOFF SNZB-02

Model SNZB-02 Vendor SONOFF Description Temperature and humidity sensor Exposes battery, temperature, humidity, voltage, linkquality Picture White-label eWeLink RHK08

In case the sensor got stucked and will not send data anymore, try the following steps to restore it.

Force remove the device via the frontend Restart Zigbee2MQTT Re-pair the device

Long press reset button for 5s until the LED indicator flashes three times, which means the device has entered pairing mode

Uses a CR2450 battery

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .