Develco SMSZB-120
|Model
|SMSZB-120
|Vendor
|Develco
|Description
|Smoke detector with siren
|Exposes
|smoke, battery_low, test, alarm, reliability, fault, max_duration, temperature, battery, voltage
|Picture
|White-label
|Frient 94430, Cavius 2103
Notes
Factory resetting
To factory reset the device, press and hold the only button until the red light starts blinking continuously. The device will reset and become available for pairing again.
The technical manual from Develco states that SMSZB-120 scans Zigbee channels 11-24 when searching for a network to join.
Warning usage
Warning only support a single mode,
burglar
Duration of using
warning can be shorter than
max_duration but not longer. If
max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set
warning with
duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of
max_duration are 240 seconds
This device do not support the
strobe and
strobe_duty_cycle functionality
Triggering alarm (using old style
warning)
This smoke alarm can be triggered manually by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:
To start :
{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}Where:
duration: the number of seconds the alarm will be on
level:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
mode:
stop,
burglar
strobe: not supported
strobe_duty_cycle: not supported
To stop:
{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}
Triggering alarm, Simple
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": "START"} and
{"alarm": "OFF"} Set
max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.
Alarm (binary)
Manual Start of Siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
START alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Reliability (enum)
Indicates reason if any fault. Value can be found in the published state on the
reliability property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_fault_detected,
unreliable_other,
process_error.
Fault (binary)
Indicates whether the device are in fault state. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault is ON, if
false OFF.
Max duration (numeric)
Maximum time that the alarm will be active. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65534. The unit of this value is
s.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.