Develco SMSZB-120

Model SMSZB-120 Vendor Develco Description Smoke detector with siren Exposes temperature, battery, smoke, battery_low, test, max_duration, alarm, reliability, fault, linkquality Picture

# Warning usage

Warning only support a single mode, burglar

Duration of using warning can be shorter than max_duration but not longer. If max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set warning with duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of max_duration are 240 seconds

This device do not support the strobe and strobe_duty_cycle functionality

# Triggering alarm (using old style warning )

This smoke alarm can be triggered manually by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:

To start :

{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}} Where:

duration : the number of seconds the alarm will be on

: the number of seconds the alarm will be on level : low , medium , high , very_high

: , , , mode : stop , burglar

: , strobe : not supported

: not supported strobe_duty_cycle : not supported

To stop:

{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}

# Triggering alarm, Simple

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": "START"} and {"alarm": "OFF"} Set max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Duration of Siren. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

Manual Start of Siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals START alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicates reason if any fault. Value can be found in the published state on the reliability property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_fault_detected , unreliable_other , process_error .

Indicates whether the device are in fault state. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault is ON, if false OFF.