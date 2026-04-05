Tuya SMKG-2KNL-SD

ModelSMKG-2KNL-SD
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart leakage protector 63a with leakage monitoring
Exposesswitch (state), voltage, current, power, energy, temperature, leakage_current, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_threshold, over_current_threshold, leakage_threshold, temp_threshold, fault_code
PictureTuya SMKG-2KNL-SD

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Leakage current (numeric)

Real-time leakage current (DP 53). Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mA.

Over voltage threshold (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 220 and the maximum value is 265. The unit of this value is V.

Under voltage threshold (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 76 and the maximum value is 240. The unit of this value is V.

Over current threshold (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63. The unit of this value is A.

Leakage threshold (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is mA.

Temp threshold (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the temp_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 40 and the maximum value is 150. The unit of this value is °C.

Fault code (numeric)

0 = OK. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.