UNSH SMKG-1KNL-EU-Z

Model SMKG-1KNL-EU-Z Vendor UNSH Description Smart Circuit Breaker Exposes switch (state), power_outage_memory, indicator_mode, power, current, voltage, energy, temperature, temperature_threshold, temperature_breaker, power_threshold, power_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_current_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

# Power outage memory (enum)

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , restore .

# Indicator mode (enum)

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , off/on , on/off , on .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

# Temperature threshold (numeric)

High temperature threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 40 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is *C .

# Temperature breaker (binary)

High temperature breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON temperature breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Power threshold (numeric)

High power threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the power_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 26 . The unit of this value is kW .

# Power breaker (binary)

High power breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the power_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON power breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Over current threshold (numeric)

Over-current threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 64 . The unit of this value is A .

# Over current breaker (binary)

Over-current breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over current breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Over voltage threshold (numeric)

Over-voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 220 and the maximum value is 260 . The unit of this value is V .

# Over voltage breaker (binary)

Over-voltage breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Under voltage threshold (numeric)

Under-voltage threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 76 and the maximum value is 240 . The unit of this value is V .

# Under voltage breaker (binary)

Under-voltage breaker. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON under voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.