Somgoms SM-1CTW-EU

Model SM-1CTW-EU Vendor Somgoms Description Curtain switch Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

Press and release the middle (stop) button 5 times and hold for a 6th time until you hear a beep and see the light flashing.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false