Hive SLR2c
|Model
|SLR2c
|Vendor
|Hive
|Description
|Dual channel heating and hot water thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), temperature_setpoint_hold, temperature_setpoint_hold_duration
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate (heat endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
32. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_heat": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_heat": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_heat": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_heat": ""}.
Temperature setpoint hold (binary, heat endpoint)
Prevent changes.
false = run normally.
true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to
false when system_mode = off or
true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setpoint_hold_heat property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat": VALUE}. If value equals
true temperature setpoint hold is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature setpoint hold duration (numeric, heat endpoint)
Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
Climate (water endpoint)
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_water": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
22and
22. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint_water": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature_water": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode_water": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat,
emergency_heating. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode_water": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state_water": ""}.
Temperature setpoint hold (binary, water endpoint)
Prevent changes.
false = run normally.
true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to
false when system_mode = off or
true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setpoint_hold_water property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_water": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_water": VALUE}. If value equals
true temperature setpoint hold is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature setpoint hold duration (numeric, water endpoint)
Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.