Hive SLR2c

ModelSLR2c
VendorHive
DescriptionDual channel heating and hot water thermostat
Exposesclimate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), temperature_setpoint_hold, temperature_setpoint_hold_duration
PictureHive SLR2c

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate (heat endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 32. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_heat": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_heat": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_heat": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_heat": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_heat": ""}.

Temperature setpoint hold (binary, heat endpoint)

Prevent changes. false = run normally. true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to false when system_mode = off or true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_heat property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_heat": VALUE}. If value equals true temperature setpoint hold is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature setpoint hold duration (numeric, heat endpoint)

Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_heat": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535.

Climate (water endpoint)

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_water": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 22 and 22. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint_water": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature_water": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode_water": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat, emergency_heating. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode_water": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state_water": ""}.

Temperature setpoint hold (binary, water endpoint)

Prevent changes. false = run normally. true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to false when system_mode = off or true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_water property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_water": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_water": VALUE}. If value equals true temperature setpoint hold is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature setpoint hold duration (numeric, water endpoint)

Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration_water": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535.