# Hive SLR1c

Model SLR1c Vendor Hive Description Heating thermostat Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), temperature_setpoint_hold, temperature_setpoint_hold_duration, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 32 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

Prevent changes. false = run normally. true = prevent from making changes. Must be set to false when system_mode = off or true for heat. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true temperature_setpoint_hold is ON, if false OFF.

Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active. 65535 = attribute not used. 0 to 360 to match the remote display. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .