OWON SLC603
|Model
|SLC603
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|Zigbee remote dimmer
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair the dimmer with Zigbee2MQTT, follow these steps:
- Return the dimmer to default factory settings by pressing the reset button for 10 seconds (the LED indicator will flash 3 times in three seconds and flash again 3 times in 10 seconds).
- Enable Zigbee2MQTT pairing mode.
- Push reset button one time.
- Push rotaty button one time.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
color_temperature_step_up,
color_temperature_step_down.