OWON SLC603

ModelSLC603
VendorOWON
DescriptionMotion sensor
Exposesbattery, battery_low, toggle, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, color_temperature_step_up, color_temperature_step_down
Notes

Pairing

To pair the dimmer with Zigbee2MQTT, follow these steps:

  1. Return the dimmer to default factory settings by pressing the reset button for 10 seconds (the LED indicator will flash 3 times in three seconds and flash again 3 times in 10 seconds).
  2. Enable Zigbee2MQTT pairing mode.
  3. Push reset button one time.
  4. Push rotaty button one time.