OWON SLC603
|Model
|SLC603
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|Motion sensor
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, toggle, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, color_temperature_step_up, color_temperature_step_down
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair the dimmer with Zigbee2MQTT, follow these steps:
- Return the dimmer to default factory settings by pressing the reset button for 10 seconds (the LED indicator will flash 3 times in three seconds and flash again 3 times in 10 seconds).
- Enable Zigbee2MQTT pairing mode.
- Push reset button one time.
- Push rotaty button one time.