OWON SLC603

ModelSLC603
VendorOWON
DescriptionZigbee remote dimmer
Exposesbattery, battery_low, action
PictureOWON SLC603

Notes

Pairing

To pair the dimmer with Zigbee2MQTT, follow these steps:

  1. Return the dimmer to default factory settings by pressing the reset button for 10 seconds (the LED indicator will flash 3 times in three seconds and flash again 3 times in 10 seconds).
  2. Enable Zigbee2MQTT pairing mode.
  3. Push reset button one time.
  4. Push rotaty button one time.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: toggle, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, color_temperature_step_up, color_temperature_step_down.