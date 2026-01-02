Momax SL12S
|Model
|SL12S
|Vendor
|Momax
|Description
|mmWave Presence sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance, target_distance, motion_detection_distance, presence_keep_time, motion_detection_sensitivity, static_detection_sensitivity, fading_time, led_indicator
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Presence state. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
cm.
Motion detection distance (numeric)
Motion detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Presence keep time (numeric)
Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_keep_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5.
Static detection sensitivity (numeric)
Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5.
Fading time (numeric)
Time after which the device will check again for presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
s.
Led indicator (binary)
LED Presence Indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led indicator is ON, if
false OFF.