Model SJCGQ13LM Vendor Aqara Description Water leak sensor E1 Exposes water_leak, battery, battery_low, voltage, device_temperature, power_outage_count Picture

Uses CR2032 battery.

Press and hold the reset button by pressing hard on the top of the device (water drop logo) for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light inside the device, under the water drop starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .