Aqara SJCGQ13LM
|Model
|SJCGQ13LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Water leak sensor E1
|Exposes
|water_leak, battery, battery_low, voltage, device_temperature, power_outage_count
|Picture
Notes
Battery
Uses CR2032 battery.
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button by pressing hard on the top of the device (water drop logo) for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light inside the device, under the water drop starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.