# Xiaomi SJCGQ13LM

Model SJCGQ13LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara E1 water leak sensor Exposes water_leak, battery, battery_low, voltage, device_temperature, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.