Xiaomi SJCGQ13LM
|Model
|SJCGQ13LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara E1 water leak sensor
|Exposes
|water_leak, battery, battery_low, voltage, device_temperature, power_outage_count, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Water_leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water_leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.