Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi SJCGQ11LM

ModelSJCGQ11LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara water leak sensor
Exposesbattery, water_leak, battery_low, voltage, device_temperature, power_outage_count, linkquality
PictureXiaomi SJCGQ11LM

Pairing

Press and hold the reset button by pressing hard on the top of the device (water drop logo) for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light inside the device, under the water drop starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Water_leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Device_temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Power_outage_count (numeric)

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.