Model SJCGQ11LM Vendor Aqara Description Water leak sensor Exposes battery, voltage, device_temperature, power_outage_count, trigger_count, water_leak, battery_low Picture

Uses CR2032 battery.

Press and hold the reset button by pressing hard on the top of the device (water drop logo) for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light inside the device, under the water drop starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join. In some cases, the sensor may not want to pair. Remove the battery and while you put it back in, keep the reset button pressed until the pairing is complete.

Note In case you experience pairing issues: Try to press the reset button +-5 seconds until it flashes, wait 1 second, push the button short 2x times to enforce communication.

If migrating the device from another network, turn off the old network before pairing with the new one.

Pairing difficulties have been reported on networks with a large number of devices, although network size has not been established as the cause. If the reset procedures above do not help:

Disable joining for all devices, then use the frontend's permit-join dropdown to enable joining through a specific nearby router instead of All . This does not guarantee the sensor will choose that router as its parent.

. This does not guarantee the sensor will choose that router as its parent. Successful joins have been reported through Philips Hue lights and a Sengled plug, while attempts through an older SONOFF ZBMINI have failed. Compatibility may vary by router model and firmware; if one router does not work, try another.

Place the sensor right beside the selected router while pairing. After joining, it may work farther away, but successful pairing does not guarantee reliable operation at the final location. Check that water-leak and clear reports arrive after moving it.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Indicates how many times the sensor was triggered (since last scheduled report). Value can be found in the published state on the trigger_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.