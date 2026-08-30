Develco SIRZB-110

Model SIRZB-110 Vendor Develco Description Customizable siren Exposes battery_low, test, warning, squawk, alarm, max_duration, temperature, battery, voltage Picture

Only works with firmware 1.7.1 and lower (whatever hardware version). Firmware version 1.9.3 uses a different framework and these commands no longer work.

Duration of using warning can be shorter than max_duration but not longer. If max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set warning with duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of max_duration are 900 seconds

This device do not support the strobe and strobe_duty_cycle functionality

This siren can be triggered manually by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:

To start :

{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}} Where:

duration : the number of seconds the alarm will be on

: the number of seconds the alarm will be on level : low , medium , high , very_high

: , , , mode : stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

: , , , , , , strobe : not supported

: not supported strobe_duty_cycle : not supported

To stop:

{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": "START"} and {"alarm": "OFF"} Set max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume and using the mode police_panic

Squawk are normally used to indicate activation and deactivation of an alarm system

Examples: {"squawk":{"level":"low","state":"system_is_armed","strobe":false}} {"squawk":{"level":"low","state":"system_is_disarmed","strobe":false}}

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: , , , , , , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false

(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: or strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10

(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10 duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"squawk": {"state": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE}}

state (enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: system_is_armed , system_is_disarmed

(enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) for Squawk allowed values: true or false

Manual start of the siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals START alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Maximum time that the alarm will be active. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65534 . The unit of this value is s .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .