Develco SIRZB-110
|Model
|SIRZB-110
|Vendor
|Develco
|Description
|Customizable siren
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, test, warning, squawk, max_duration, alarm, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Warning usage
Duration of using
warning can be shorter than
max_duration but not longer. If
max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set
warning with
duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of
max_duration are 900 seconds
This device do not support the
strobe and
strobe_duty_cycle functionality
Triggering the alarm, Advanced
This siren can be triggered manually by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:
To start :
{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}Where:
duration: the number of seconds the alarm will be on
level:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
mode:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
strobe: not supported
strobe_duty_cycle: not supported
To stop:
{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}
Triggering alarm, Simple
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": "START"} and
{"alarm": "OFF"} Set
max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume and using the mode
police_panic
Squawk
Squawk are normally used to indicate activation and deactivation of an alarm system
Examples:
{"squawk":{"level":"low","mode":"system_is_sarmed","strobe":false}}
{"squawk":{"level":"low","mode":"system_is_disarmed","strobe":false}}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true test is ON, if
false OFF.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
Squawk (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"squawk": {"state": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE}}
state(enum): Set Squawk state allowed values:
system_is_armed,
system_is_disarmed
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) for Squawk allowed values:
trueor
false
Max_duration (numeric)
Max duration of the siren. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_duration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
900. The unit of this value is
s.
Alarm (binary)
Manual start of the siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
START alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.