Zigbee2MQTT

Develco SIRZB-110

ModelSIRZB-110
VendorDevelco
DescriptionCustomizable siren
Exposesbattery, battery_low, test, warning, squawk, max_duration, alarm, linkquality
PictureDevelco SIRZB-110

Notes

Warning usage

Duration of using warning can be shorter than max_duration but not longer. If max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set warning with duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of max_duration are 900 seconds

This device do not support the strobe and strobe_duty_cycle functionality

Triggering the alarm, Advanced

This siren can be triggered manually by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:

To start :

  • {"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}} Where:
  • duration: the number of seconds the alarm will be on
  • level: low, medium, high, very_high
  • mode: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • strobe: not supported
  • strobe_duty_cycle: not supported

To stop:

  • {"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}

Triggering alarm, Simple

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": "START"} and {"alarm": "OFF"} Set max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume and using the mode police_panic

Squawk

Squawk are normally used to indicate activation and deactivation of an alarm system

Examples: {"squawk":{"level":"low","mode":"system_is_sarmed","strobe":false}}{"squawk":{"level":"low","mode":"system_is_disarmed","strobe":false}}

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Squawk (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"squawk": {"state": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE}}

  • state (enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: system_is_armed, system_is_disarmed
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) for Squawk allowed values: true or false

Max_duration (numeric)

Max duration of the siren. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900. The unit of this value is s.

Alarm (binary)

Manual start of the siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals START alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.