Develco SIRZB-110

Model SIRZB-110 Vendor Develco Description Customizable siren Exposes battery, battery_low, test, warning, squawk, max_duration, alarm, linkquality Picture

# Warning usage

Duration of using warning can be shorter than max_duration but not longer. If max_duration are set to 60 seconds, and you try to set warning with duration of 90 seconds, the warning will only apply for 60 seconds. Default value of max_duration are 900 seconds

This device do not support the strobe and strobe_duty_cycle functionality

# Triggering the alarm, Advanced

This siren can be triggered manually by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with the payloads:

To start :

{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"burglar","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}} Where:

duration : the number of seconds the alarm will be on

: the number of seconds the alarm will be on level : low , medium , high , very_high

: , , , mode : stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

: , , , , , , strobe : not supported

: not supported strobe_duty_cycle : not supported

To stop:

{"warning":{"duration":60,"level":"low","mode":"stop","strobe":false,"strobe_duty_cycle":0}}

# Triggering alarm, Simple

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": "START"} and {"alarm": "OFF"} Set max_duration from the Zigbee2MQTT UI or by publishing {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} This alarm are preset to highest volume and using the mode police_panic

Squawk are normally used to indicate activation and deactivation of an alarm system

Examples: {"squawk":{"level":"low","mode":"system_is_sarmed","strobe":false}} {"squawk":{"level":"low","mode":"system_is_disarmed","strobe":false}}

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is being tested. Value can be found in the published state on the test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true test is ON, if false OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: , , , , , , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false

(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: or strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10

(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10 duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"squawk": {"state": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE}}

state (enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: system_is_armed , system_is_disarmed

(enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) for Squawk allowed values: true or false

Max duration of the siren. Value can be found in the published state on the max_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 900 . The unit of this value is s .

Manual start of the siren. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals START alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.