Dawon DNS SG-V100-ZB

Model SG-V100-ZB Vendor Dawon DNS Description IOT remote control smart gas lock Exposes battery, switch (state) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .