Zigbee2MQTT

Dawon DNS SG-V100-ZB

ModelSG-V100-ZB
VendorDawon DNS
DescriptionIOT remote control smart gas lock
Exposesbattery, switch (state), linkquality
PictureDawon DNS SG-V100-ZB

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.