Dawon DNS SG-V100-ZB
|Model
|SG-V100-ZB
|Vendor
|Dawon DNS
|Description
|IOT remote control smart gas lock
|Exposes
|battery, switch (state)
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.