Tuya SDM02V1
|Model
|SDM02V1
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart energy monitor for 2P+N system
|Exposes
|voltage_l1, voltage_l2, power_l1, power_l2, current_l1, current_l2, energy, produced_energy, power_factor, power, ac_frequency, energy_l1, energy_l2, energy_produced_l1, energy_produced_l2, power_factor_l1, power_factor_l2, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Voltage l1 (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage l2 (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power l1 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power l2 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current l1 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current l2 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Total forward active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric)
Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power factor (numeric)
Total power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power (numeric)
Total active power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Energy l1 (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy l2 (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced l1 (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy produced l2 (numeric)
Sum of produced energy (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_produced_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power factor l1 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power factor l2 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.