BITUO TECHNIK SDM02-U02
|Model
|SDM02-U02
|Vendor
|BITUO TECHNIK
|Description
|Smart energy monitor for 2P+N system
|Exposes
|power_phase_b, power_reactive, power_reactive_phase_b, power_apparent, power_apparent_phase_b, current_phase_b, voltage_phase_b, power_factor_phase_b, total_power, total_power_reactive, total_power_apparent, power, voltage, ac_frequency, power_factor, current, energy, produced_energy
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the power_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the current_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_phase_b_calibration: Calibrates the voltage_phase_b value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_phase_b_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage_phase_b, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Power phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power reactive (numeric)
Instantaneous measured reactive power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Power reactive phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured reactive power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_reactive_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Power apparent (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power apparent phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured apparent power on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_apparent_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Current phase B (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage phase B (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power factor phase b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor on phase B. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor_phase_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Total power (numeric)
Total Active Power. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Total power reactive (numeric)
Total Reactive Power. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_power_reactive property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VAR.
Total power apparent (numeric)
Total Apparent Power. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_power_apparent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
VA.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ac_frequency": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Power factor (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power factor. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_factor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_factor": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Produced energy (numeric)
Sum of produced energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
produced_energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"produced_energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.