Climax SCM-5ZBS

Model SCM-5ZBS Vendor Climax Description Roller shutter Exposes cover (state, position), linkquality Picture

Befor calibration, the external local switches must be connected to the Shutter Control. Press and hold the Function button for 3~10 seconds and release to enter Calubration mode. The Shutter Controller will roll toward the "Open" direction for 4 minutes upon entering Calibration mode. Wait for 4 minutes for Shutter Control to stop rolling to "Open" direction, then activate the connected external local "Close" switch to close the shutter. Activate the "Open" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully closed. The Shutter controll will record to time it took between step 3 and 4 as the new "close time" The Shutter control will roll toward open direction after step 4 Activate the "Close" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully opended. The Shutter controll will record to time it took between step 5 and 6 as the new "open time"

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .