Climax SCM-5ZBS
|Model
|SCM-5ZBS
|Vendor
|Climax
|Description
|Roller shutter
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Calibration
- Befor calibration, the external local switches must be connected to the Shutter Control.
- Press and hold the Function button for 3~10 seconds and release to enter Calubration mode. The Shutter Controller will roll toward the "Open" direction for 4 minutes upon entering Calibration mode.
- Wait for 4 minutes for Shutter Control to stop rolling to "Open" direction, then activate the connected external local "Close" switch to close the shutter.
- Activate the "Open" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully closed. The Shutter controll will record to time it took between step 3 and 4 as the new "close time"
- The Shutter control will roll toward open direction after step 4
- Activate the "Close" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully opended. The Shutter controll will record to time it took between step 5 and 6 as the new "open time"
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.