Climax SCM-5ZBS

Model SCM-5ZBS Vendor Climax Description Roller shutter Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

Before calibration, the external local switches must be connected to the Shutter Control. Press and hold the Function button for 3~10 seconds and release to enter Calibration mode. The Shutter Controller will roll toward the "Open" direction for 4 minutes upon entering Calibration mode. Wait for 4 minutes for Shutter Control to stop rolling to "Open" direction, then activate the connected external local "Close" switch to close the shutter. Activate the "Open" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully closed. The Shutter control will record the time it took between step 3 and 4 as the new "close time" The Shutter control will roll toward an open direction after step 4 Activate the "Close" external local switch the moment the shutter is fully opened. The Shutter control will record the time it took between step 5 and 6 as the new "open time"

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false