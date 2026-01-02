Shelly SBTR-001AEU

ModelSBTR-001AEU
VendorShelly
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve
Exposescalibration_ok, calibrate, battery, climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, pi_heating_demand), min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, manual_mode, valve_position, identify
PictureShelly SBTR-001AEU

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Calibration ok (binary)

Calibration OK. Value can be found in the published state on the calibration_ok property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true calibration ok is ON, if false OFF.

Calibrate (enum)

Trigger valve calibration. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: trigger.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, pi_heating_demand.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 4 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 with a step size of 0.1.

Min heat setpoint limit (numeric)

Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Max heat setpoint limit (numeric)

Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 4 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Manual mode (binary)

Manual mode (0 = auto, 1 = manual). Value can be found in the published state on the manual_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"manual_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true manual mode is ON, if false OFF.

Valve position (numeric)

Valve position (0-100%). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_position property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_position": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.