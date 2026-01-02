Shelly SBRC-005B-B
|Model
|SBRC-005B-B
|Vendor
|Shelly
|Description
|BLU Remote Control ZB
|Exposes
|action_group, action_step_size, action_transition_time, battery, identify, action
|Picture
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Action group (numeric)
Group ID associated with the action command.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_group property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action step size (numeric)
Step size value used for brightness step actions.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_step_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action transition time (numeric)
Transition time in seconds for the action.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down.