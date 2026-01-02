Shelly SBRC-005B-B

ModelSBRC-005B-B
VendorShelly
DescriptionBLU Remote Control ZB
Exposesaction_group, action_step_size, action_transition_time, battery, identify, action
PictureShelly SBRC-005B-B

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Action group (numeric)

Group ID associated with the action command.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action step size (numeric)

Step size value used for brightness step actions.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_step_size property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Action transition time (numeric)

Transition time in seconds for the action.. Value can be found in the published state on the action_transition_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down.