ShinaSystem SBM300Z6
|Model
|SBM300Z6
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS IOT smart switch 6 gang
|Exposes
|switch (state), linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (top_left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_top_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_top_left": "ON"},
{"state_top_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_top_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_top_left": ""}.
Switch (bottom_left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_bottom_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_bottom_left": "ON"},
{"state_bottom_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_bottom_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_bottom_left": ""}.
Switch (center_left endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_center_left property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_center_left": "ON"},
{"state_center_left": "OFF"} or
{"state_center_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_center_left": ""}.
Switch (center_right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_center_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_center_right": "ON"},
{"state_center_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_center_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_center_right": ""}.
Switch (top_right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_top_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_top_right": "ON"},
{"state_top_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_top_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_top_right": ""}.
Switch (bottom_right endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_bottom_right property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_bottom_right": "ON"},
{"state_bottom_right": "OFF"} or
{"state_bottom_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_bottom_right": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.