ShinaSystem SBM300Z5

ModelSBM300Z5
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSiHAS IOT smart switch 5 gang
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureShinaSystem SBM300Z5

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch (top_left endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_top_left property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top_left": "ON"}, {"state_top_left": "OFF"} or {"state_top_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_top_left": ""}.

Switch (top_right endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_top_right property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top_right": "ON"}, {"state_top_right": "OFF"} or {"state_top_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_top_right": ""}.

Switch (center_left endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_center_left property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_center_left": "ON"}, {"state_center_left": "OFF"} or {"state_center_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_center_left": ""}.

Switch (bottom_left endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_bottom_left property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom_left": "ON"}, {"state_bottom_left": "OFF"} or {"state_bottom_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_bottom_left": ""}.

Switch (bottom_right endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_bottom_right property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom_right": "ON"}, {"state_bottom_right": "OFF"} or {"state_bottom_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_bottom_right": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.