# ShinaSystem SBM300Z4

Model SBM300Z4 Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS IOT smart switch 4 gang Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_top_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top_left": "ON"} , {"state_top_left": "OFF"} or {"state_top_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_top_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_bottom_left property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom_left": "ON"} , {"state_bottom_left": "OFF"} or {"state_bottom_left": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_bottom_left": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_top_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top_right": "ON"} , {"state_top_right": "OFF"} or {"state_top_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_top_right": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_bottom_right property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom_right": "ON"} , {"state_bottom_right": "OFF"} or {"state_bottom_right": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_bottom_right": ""} .