Notes

Shelly BLU H&T Display ZB Black - SBHT-103C https://www.shelly.com/blogs/documentation/shelly-blu-h-t-display-zb

Device setup

Single Button

Press 1 time: Enter setup mode for 3 minutes.

    Press 1 time: Exit setup mode.

    Press 2 times rapidly: Force clock synchronization via a Shelly device set as a Bluetooth gateway.

    Press 4 times rapidly: Enter Bluetooth pairing mode.

    Press 5 times rapidly: Enter Zigbee pairing mode.

    Press and hold for 5 seconds: Toggle Bluetooth on/off.

    Press and hold for 10 seconds: Toggle Zigbee on/off.

    Press and hold for 30 seconds: Resets the device to factory settings.

Press 2 times rapidly: Toggle the clock display segment between showing the clock or the date.

Press 3 times rapidly: Switch temperature unit between Celsius and Fahrenheit. When Celsius is selected, the date format is DD.MM; when Fahrenheit is selected, the date format is MM.DD.

Press 4 times rapidly: Invert the display colors.

Press 5 times rapidly: Toggle the clock format between 24-hour and 12-hour.