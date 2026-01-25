Notes
Shelly BLU H&T Display ZB Black - SBHT-103C https://www.shelly.com/blogs/documentation/shelly-blu-h-t-display-zb
Device setup
Single Button
Press 1 time: Enter setup mode for 3 minutes.
Press 1 time: Exit setup mode.
Press 2 times rapidly: Force clock synchronization via a Shelly device set as a Bluetooth gateway.
Press 4 times rapidly: Enter Bluetooth pairing mode.
Press 5 times rapidly: Enter Zigbee pairing mode.
Press and hold for 5 seconds: Toggle Bluetooth on/off.
Press and hold for 10 seconds: Toggle Zigbee on/off.
Press and hold for 30 seconds: Resets the device to factory settings.
Press 2 times rapidly: Toggle the clock display segment between showing the clock or the date.
Press 3 times rapidly: Switch temperature unit between Celsius and Fahrenheit. When Celsius is selected, the date format is DD.MM; when Fahrenheit is selected, the date format is MM.DD.
Press 4 times rapidly: Invert the display colors.
Press 5 times rapidly: Toggle the clock format between 24-hour and 12-hour.