To put the device in pairing mode, press all three buttons together for 5 seconds until "no signal" indicator starts breathing animation, then release buttons. When pairing process is completed, indicator will turn off.

To reset the device to factory settings, perform these steps. Press O button twice to enter menu. Select menu item F1 and press O button, number 0 will be displayed. Press + or - button to change number from 0 to 1, and confirm reset by pressing O button.