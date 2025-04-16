To put the device in pairing mode, press button for 10 seconds until LED starts breathing animation, then release button. When pairing process is completed, LED animation will stop.

This device resets itself to factory settings when it is removed from the Zigbee network, and this removal is initiated by coordinator (i.e. via frontend or by sending command to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove topic). If device is removed by pressing the pairing button (manual pairing), then its settings will remain intact.

This device has internal protection logic: it switches OFF (enters emergency mode) when any of monitored parameters (voltage, current or temperature) is off limits. If device enters emergency mode because voltage was too high or too low, then it will return to previous state when voltage is back in normal range. If device entered emergency mode due to overheat or overcurrent, it will stay in OFF state until it is manually switched ON. Periodic measurements are performed internally, and external calibration options (*_calibration) do not apply to the internal protection logic.