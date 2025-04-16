To put the device in pairing mode, detach button cover and press pairing button for 5 seconds until LED starts breathing animation, then release pairing button. When pairing process is completed, LED animation will stop.

This device resets itself to factory settings when it is removed from the Zigbee network, and this removal is initiated by coordinator (i.e. via frontend or by sending command to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove topic). If device is removed by pressing the pairing button (manual pairing), then its settings will remain intact.