Zigbee2MQTT

eWeLink SA-003-Zigbee

ModelSA-003-Zigbee
VendoreWeLink
DescriptionZigbee smart plug
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureeWeLink SA-003-Zigbee

Notes

Pairing

Reset by unplugging any devices plugged into the socket, hold the button down for 10 secs until the light flashes Green/Orange and the Socket switches on and off. pair within 60 secs

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.