eWeLink SA-003-Zigbee

Model SA-003-Zigbee Vendor eWeLink Description Zigbee smart plug Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

Reset by unplugging any devices plugged into the socket, hold the button down for 10 secs until the light flashes Green/Orange and the Socket switches on and off. pair within 60 secs

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .