Model S8 Vendor SODA Description S8 premium window handle Exposes battery, battery_low, vacation, alarm, alarm_switch, handlesound, opening_mode, temperature, humidity, keysound, sensitivity, position, button_left, button_right, duration, update_frequency, calibrate, linkquality Picture

The handles are from SODA GmBh and sold on Amazon Germany.

Documentation/Manual

To pair, press left button while inserting the batteries.

To reset, press both buttons while inserting batteries.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Vacation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the vacation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vacation": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON vacation is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: ALARM , IDLE .

Alarm enable. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Handle closed sound. Value can be found in the published state on the handlesound property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"handlesound": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON handlesound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Window tilt. Value can be found in the published state on the opening_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: closed , tilted .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Key beep sound. Value can be found in the published state on the keysound property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keysound": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON keysound is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sensitivity of the alarm sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , low , medium , high , max .

Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: up , right , down , left .

Value can be found in the published state on the button_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: released , pressed .

Value can be found in the published state on the button_right property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: released , pressed .

Duration of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is sec . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the update_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"update_frequency": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 700 . The unit of this value is min . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: default .

Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: clear , execute .