SODA S8
|Model
|S8
|Vendor
|SODA
|Description
|S8 premium window handle
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, vacation, alarm, alarm_switch, handlesound, opening_mode, temperature, humidity, keysound, sensitivity, position, button_left, button_right, duration, update_frequency, calibrate, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
The handles are from SODA GmBh and sold on Amazon Germany.
Pairing & Resetting
To pair, press left button while inserting the batteries.
To reset, press both buttons while inserting batteries.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Vacation (binary)
Vacation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
vacation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vacation": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON vacation is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Alarm (enum)
Alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ALARM,
IDLE.
Alarm switch (binary)
Alarm enable. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON alarm switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Handlesound (binary)
Handle closed sound. Value can be found in the published state on the
handlesound property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"handlesound": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON handlesound is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Opening mode (enum)
Window tilt. Value can be found in the published state on the
opening_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
closed,
tilted.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Keysound (binary)
Key beep sound. Value can be found in the published state on the
keysound property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keysound": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON keysound is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Sensitivity (enum)
Sensitivity of the alarm sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
low,
medium,
high,
max.
Position (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
up,
right,
down,
left.
Button left (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
button_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
released,
pressed.
Button right (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
button_right property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
released,
pressed.
Duration (numeric)
Duration of the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
sec. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Update frequency (numeric)
Update frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
update_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"update_frequency": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
700. The unit of this value is
min. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
default.
Calibrate (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibrate": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
clear,
execute.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.