# The Light Group S57003

Model S57003 Vendor The Light Group Description SLC SmartOne Zigbee wall remote 4-channels Exposes battery, action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_l1 , off_l1 , brightness_move_up_l1 , brightness_move_down_l1 , brightness_stop_l1 , on_l2 , off_l2 , brightness_move_up_l2 , brightness_move_down_l2 , brightness_stop_l2 , on_l3 , off_l3 , brightness_move_up_l3 , brightness_move_down_l3 , brightness_stop_l3 , on_l4 , off_l4 , brightness_move_up_l4 , brightness_move_down_l4 , brightness_stop_l4 .